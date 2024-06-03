Juventus are looking to bolster their Italian contingent ahead of next season, as four Azzurri stars could be on their way to Turin this summer.

Historically speaking, the Italian national team had often relied on a pivotal Bianconeri block, especially when achieving glory. The most famous examples are the World Cup triumphs in 1982 and 2006, and most recently Euro 2020.

Nevertheless, the number of Juventus representatives in the Azzurri ranks has decreased over the past few years.

In Luciano Spalletti’s preliminary 30-man squad for Euro 2024, only three players were on the original list. These are Federico Chiesa, Andrea Cambiaso and Nicolo Fagioli.

Federico Gatti is the late addition following the injuries of Francesco Acerbi and Giorgio Scalvini.

But as IlBianconero explains, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli is looking to revive the integral bond between the club and the Azzurri.

The source thus names four Italian players who could join the Bianconeri’s ranks in the summer to play their football under the guidance of Thiago Motta who will soon put pen to paper.

The first name on the list is Michele Di Gregorio who seems on the verge of signing for the club. The Monza goalkeeper isn’t part of Spalletti’s squad despite being named Best Serie A Goalkeeper in 2023/24.

The second name on the list is Riccardo Calafiori who made his big breakthrough this season at Bologna. The young defender would have the opportunity to reunite with Motta in Turin.

Finally, the source mentions Napoli duo Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Giacomo Raspadori who could be on their way out of the Maradona Stadium following a catastrophic campaign for the club.