Juventus looking to build a young squad – But could Pogba be the exception?

Since the beginning of season, we’ve been hearing about Juve’s new project led by new directors Maurizio Arrivabene and Federico Cherubini.

The main elements of the newly-adopted policy are offloading the club’s highest earners and replacing them with young up-and-coming stars.

And yet, one name continues to resurface. A player that doesn’t exactly fit the new mold, but his potential return could be too tempting to be overlooked.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus could be willing to make Paul Pogba the exception in their new project.

The midfielder’s contract is set to expire by the end of the season, and a renewal with Manchester United appears to be unlikely at the moment.

However, the 2018 World Cup winner would be expected to earn somewhere between 12 and 14 million euros per season as net wages.

But as the report explains, the Bianconeri have two wantaway midfielders who earn a combined 20 millions per year.

We’re talking about Aaron Ramsey and Arthur Melo, but we can also mention Adrien Rabiot as a similar case.

Therefore, if the Old Lady’s hierarchy manages to offload some of the deadwood, then it would create some room in the wage bill for Pogba’s potential return.

Juve FC say

The Frenchman remains one of the best technical central midfielders in the world, and a return to Turin could reignite his playing career.

But in the recent years, we’ve seen him missing a large chunk of the action due to recurring injuries.

So if Juventus sign Pogba and renew Dybala’s contract, then the Bianconeri could end up with two injury-prones as their highest earners.

Can the club afford such scenario?