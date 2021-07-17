Juventus looking to complete the defense with internal solutions – Candidates revealed

Since the kickstart of pre-season on Wednesday, Juventus players have been working non-stop, hoping to impress Massimiliano Allegri.

Whilst the majority of the major stars are still absent after participating with their national teams in Euro 2020 or Copa America, some of the less established players have been given the opportunity to prove their worth.

Therefore, the first weeks of the training camp could be decisive when it comes to picking the names that will complete next season’s squad – especially when it comes to the defense, with one last spot remaining in the balance.

After their marvelous campaign in the European championship, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci will be leading Allegri’s backline once again.

Despite his disappointing tournament, Matthijs de Ligt will be excited to work under Max for the first time, and he remains a stalwart in defense.

Therefore, a ballot remains for the 4th center back spot. According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri are open to selling Merih Demiral, but the asking price is set at 40 million euros.

Thus far, the club is yet to receive a concrete offer for the Turkish international, but in case he ends up leaving Turin, then two internal options will be considered.

The first one is Daniele Rugani, who already played the backup role for several years at Juventus, before embarking on two loan spells (Stade Rennais and Cagliari) last season.

The other option would be Radu Dragusin, with the report believing that the young Romanian is no longer on the table of negotiations in the Manuel Locatelli saga.

The 19-year-old is working hard to impress his manager in pre-season, and is hoping to be entrusted with a full-time role with the first squad.