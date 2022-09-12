After joining Juventus in 2019, Danilo initially struggled to make a positive impact under Maurizio Sarri’s tutelage. The Brazilian landed in Turin on the back of an exchange deal with Manchester City that saw Joao Cancelo heading in the opposite direction.

However, the 31-year-old made leaps and bounds in the following campaigns, cementing himself as one of the most important figures at the club on and off the pitch.

The former Real Madrid man is originally a right-back, but can also serve all over the backline, and Max Allegri occasionally deploys him as a holding midfielder.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus are now looking to extend the contract of Danilo beyond its current expiry date.

The Brazil international has a deal until June 2024, but as the source explains, the club is contemplating whether to renew it until 2025 or 2026.

The report adds that the two parties have been negotiating the contract extension for almost a year.

Juve FC say

After consolidating his role as a reliable defender and a warrior worthy of the captain’s armband in the future, maintaining Danilo’s service is the right call, especially amidst the lack of genuine leaders in the current squad.

But perhaps a long-term contract could end up backfiring, as we’ve seen other veteran players taking advantage of their lengthy deals to outstay their welcome.

Therefore, a new contract until 2025 sounds like the most reasonable call.