Juventus looking to fast-track Nicolo Rovella’s arrival

Juventus signed Nicolò Rovella from Genoa in the last transfer window and in doing so, tied down an exciting talent.

The Bianconeri knew that he would struggle for a playing time if he moved to Turin immediately, so they agreed for him to remain with Genoa for another season until 2022.

The midfielder has continued his development at the Serie A side and with the Italy Under 21 team.

He was one of their best players as they were eliminated from the Under 21 Euros recently by Portugal.

His fine performances were watched by Juventus and Gazzetta via Il Bianconero says the midfielder could now get his move to Juventus earlier than expected.

The arrival of Max Allegri means that things would differ from how they were last season.

The Serie A-winning manager is expected to sell and buy some new players when the transfer window reopens.

He is also expected to consider the on-loan players whom the club can get rid of or bring back.

The report says the future of most of their players remains in the balance and Allegri will meet with the club in the next few days to chart a course for the new season.