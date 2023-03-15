Although he’s no longer able to trot up and down the flank as efficiently as once did, Alex Sandro has recreated himself as a third centre-back at Juventus.

In the absence of a left-footed defender, Max Allegri converted the 32-year-old into a centre-back who features alongside his compatriots Danilo and Gleison Bremer in a three-man defense.

This new role could allow the former Porto to extend his playing career, as well his stint in Turin.

While the Brazilian can reportedly trigger an automatic renewal clause by reaching 40 appearances this season, the management has other plans in store.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus are looking to avoid the automatic renewal by offering Sandro a multi-year contract that includes a pay cut.

At the moment, Sandro is one of the highest earners at the club, which explains why the hierarchy wants to avoid an automatic renewal at all costs.

Although he’s no longer a spring chicken, maintaining the defender for another couple of years for a reduced salary wouldn’t be a terrible prospect.

Nonetheless, this mustn’t affect the club’s plans when it comes to adding new blood to the backline, and signing a left-footed defender should remain a high priority on the club’s to-do-list