Juventus are reportedly willing to grant Carlos Alcaraz another chance to prove his worth at the Allianz Stadium.

The 21-year-old joined the Bianconeri in January on loan from Southampton with a hefty option to buy worth almost 50 million euros.

While the Italian giants never intended to activate this clause in the first place, the Argentinian didn’t make a major impact under the guidance of Max Allegri.

He only made 12 appearances between Serie A and the Coppa Italia, with the majority coming off the bench, contributing with a single assist in the process.

But according to Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24, the management feels the player didn’t earn sufficient playing time to showcase his abilities.

Hence, Juventus will attempt to keep him in Turin for another campaign, believing he may produce the goods with Thiago Motta in charge.

This operation could be concluded through a new loan, one that would certainly include a lower redemption fee.

Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli previously explained the astronomical figure inserted in the original agreement with Southampton by citing the lack of time to negotiate proper terms, as the winter transfer session was about to expire.

Alcaraz started his career at Racing Club, similar to Inter captain Lautaro Martinez. The midfielder signed for the Saints in January 2023.

His contract with the Championship side is valid until June 2028.