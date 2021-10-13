Juventus looking to go back to Arsenal for another free transfer

After signing Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer from English giants Arsenal, Juve is looking to repeat the trick with Alexandre Lacazette, according to Calciomercato.

The Frenchman is approaching the end of his contract at Arsenal and he is unlikely to be given a new one.

He is now set to depart from the English club and his transfer could come as early as January.

Juve has been in the market for a new striker since last summer when they allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to leave them.

The Bianconeri brought back Moise Kean, but Lacazette will represent a more experienced option.

The former Lyon man hasn’t played much football at Arsenal this season, but that could be down to the fact that the Gunners are preparing for his departure.

He could reignite his career at Juve, but the Bianconeri aren’t the only club looking to sign him.

The report claims that Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and AC Milan also want to sign him.

It remains unclear if Juve will push to add him to their squad in the January transfer window, however, the Bianconeri could secure a pre-contract agreement with him in the same month, so he can join them in the summer for free.

He has scored 67 goals for Arsenal since he joined them in 2017.