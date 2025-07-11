Juventus continue to place Kenan Yildiz at the centre of their long-term plans, and the Turkish international appears to be thriving in that role.

Despite being one of the youngest members of the squad, Yildiz has become a central figure at the club. His recent performances, particularly during the Club World Cup, have further demonstrated his potential to a global audience. As a result, he has attracted attention from several of the top clubs worldwide.

Juventus are fully aware of the increasing interest in Yildiz and is keen to protect its investment by securing his long-term future. The club are proud to have a player of his calibre within their ranks and view him as one of the most talented individuals currently in the game.

Juventus Planning New Contract for Yildiz

Yildiz remains a key member of the Juventus squad and is currently under contract until at least 2028. However, with his value to the team continuing to rise, the Bianconeri are eager to extend that deal further.

The club’s intention is not only to lengthen the duration of his stay but also to reflect his growing status with improved financial terms. Juventus recognise the importance of rewarding young talents who play a pivotal role in their success, and Yildiz is seen as a prime example of that approach.

At present, the attacker reportedly earns around 1.5 million euros per season. Given his contribution to the team and his standing among his peers, Juventus are now preparing to offer him a significantly enhanced deal.

Six-Year Extension on the Table

As reported by Tuttojuve, the club is preparing to offer Yildiz a new six-year contract worth 3.5 million euros net per season. Discussions are expected to take place soon, with the aim of reaching an agreement that reflects his growing importance within the squad.

If completed, the new deal would position Yildiz among the club’s top earners. His development and consistency have justified such recognition, and Juventus appear determined to secure his services for the long term. The proposed contract would send a clear message about the player’s role at the heart of the club’s ongoing project.