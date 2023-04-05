Juventus looking to identify and punish those who racially abused Lukaku

Unfortunately for all of us, last night’s Derby d’Italia was marred by ugly episodes that ensued in the final stages of the match,

Juventus hosted Inter at the Allianz Stadium in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. Juan Cuadrado broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute, but Gleison Bremer’s extended arm gifted the Nerazzurri a last-gasp spot-kick.

Romelu Lukaku successfully converted the penalty to level the scoring but it was followed by a sequence of regrettable events.

The Belgian celebrated the equalizer by telling the Juventus Ultras in the Curva Sud to shut it as a response to racial chants from a small section.

This prompted a brawl after the final whistle, which resulted in his expulsion, alongside his captain Samir Handanovic and Cuadrado who were involved in a heated argument.

But according to JuventusNews24, this ugly row won’t go unpunished, as the club is looking to identify and punish the persons who racially abused Lukaku.

The source reveals that the Bianconeri have an advanced system that allows them to recognize the culprits and will coordinate with local authorities in this regard.

This isn’t the first episode of its kind, as Juventus had identified a man who racially abused Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan last season and was slapped with a ban.