Following the club’s disgraceful results, Juve’s managerial staff as well as the players have come under heavy scrutiny.

But while many of the new signings are either struggling to adapt or suffering from physical issues, Arkadiusz Milik has been one of the bright spots of an otherwise bleak start of the season.

Despite being a late addition to the squad, the Pole has immediately cemented himself as a key player at Max Allegri’s court, and is even outshining the out-of-sorts Dusan Vlahovic.

The former Napoli striker has thus far scored two Serie A goals and another in the Champions League. He should have also had a winner against Salernitana to his name by all accounts, but was denied by a scandalous VAR intervention.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus directors have made up their minds, and will undoubtedly maintain Milik on a permanent basis.

The 28-year-old is currently on loan from Marseille until the end of the season, but the Bianconeri will surely exercise their option to buy his outrights.

The source explains that the total operation will only cost the club a sum of 10.7 million euros, which is definitely a bargain for a player of his caliber.

The report adds that Milik was also hellbent on joining Juventus, and has refused all other calls once the Italians made their approach late in the summer.