Juventus looking to mop up on Barcelona’s failings

Barcelona tried to secure the signing of Memphis Depay during the summer, only for the Spanish FA to refuse to sanction the move because of the club’s finances, and now Juventus are eyeing their own move for the Dutchman.

Depay has become a deadly goalscorer in France with Lyon, having failed to settle properly with Manchester United in the Premier League.

The 26 year-old isn’t the only player to have failed to adapt with the Red Devils, with Angel Di Maria another high-profile player to have looked below standard at the club, which leads me to believe the issues were at Old Trafford.

Depay has put that rocky 18-month period behind him however and is now being tipped for another move to a European giant.

The forward hasn’t hit top form this term, possibly having to compose himself after he was denied his move to the Nou Camp during the summer window, but has still clocked up five goals and three assists from his 10 appearances thus far.

Juve are not expected to be alone in their pursuit for the Ligue 1 star, with AC Milan also believed to be keen, but Sport.es claims that Fabio Paratici has sent observers to Holland to take a closer look.

It would be interesting to see where the Old Lady would look to play the Dutch forward in their side, with Depay featuring in different roles for Lyon, including on the left wing, as the centre-forward and in behind the striker.

Would Depay become a key member at the Allianz Stadium? Where do we think his best position is?

Patrick