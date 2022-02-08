Juventus looking to negotiate deal with Atletico Madrid

Juventus are claimed to be keen to cut a deal with Atletico Madrid for Alvaro Morata’s signature.

The Spaniard is in Turin on his second season-long loan spell having initially joined Andrea Pirlo’s Juve in the summer of 2020.

His place in Turin was under question last month, with some believing that Dusan Vlahovic’s arrival would stem the end for Alvaro, but instead the two have been paired together in the attack.

After just one outing up front, with Paulo Dybala playing just behind, the system already looks like a positive one. The three combined neatly as a three-pronged attack, and we looked dangerous at every-given opportunity.

The 2-0 scoreline was maybe a little modest for our efforts up the field, although you could say that Verona’s level of performance also meant that they were unlucky not to get on the scoresheet also, but credit goes to our defence for that one.

TuttoSport now claims that we are looking to ask for a discount on our pre-agreed 35 Million euro fee which was initially included as an option in our latest loan deal.

We’ve already seen that Vlahovic’s arrival may now be a way to get the best out of Morata, as opposed to seeing him limited to just a squad role, leaving the manager’s main job now to work on finding more balance in the midfield to make us a more combined unit.

Was Morata as equally as impressive this weekend as his team-mates?

Patrick