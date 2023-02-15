Every season, the Juventus academy produces a host of new talent, and the first team is finally beginning to reap the rewards.

Therefore, we can expect others to join the likes of Fabio Miretti, Nicolò Fagioli and Samuel Iling-Junior by carving themselves a place with the senior squad.

In this regard, Dean Huijsen could be the next breakout star at the back. The 17-year-old has been climbing his way through the ranks, recently earning a promotion from the Primavera squad to Juventus Next Gen.

The teenager’s current deal expires in 2024, but the management is hellbent on tying him to a long-term contract.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are waiting for Huijsen’s birthday to offer him a new contract. The centre-back turns 18 on the 14th of April.

As the source explains, once the player becomes an adult, the law would allow him to sign professional contracts lasting for more than three years.

The young Dutchman started his youth career in Malaga’s academy, before landing in Turin in the summer of 2021.

According to Dean’s father Donny Huijsen, Real Madrid and Barcelona were both on his son’s trail, but he insists that Juventus is the ideal place for a young defender to develop his game.