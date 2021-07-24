Juventus looking to offload creative Euro 2020 star to sign Denmark’s standout star

Juventus are claimed to be eyeing a deal to sign Mikkel Damsgaard from Sampdoria this summer, with Federico Bernadeschi a possible makeweight in the operation.

The Italian winger played a key role in helping our country to qualify for this summer’s tournament, and played his part in securing the title alongside club team-mates Federico Chiesa, Leo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

Bernadeschi didn’t enjoy the most fruitful campaign in Turin last term however, failing to convince Andrea Pirlo that he was worthy of regular playing time, while the inexperienced boss opted to utilize him out of position at left-back on occasion.

Competition for the attacking roles remains strong at Juventus however, and we are now claimed to be considering offloading him, possibly as a makeweight in a deal to sign Damsgaard.

The 21 year-old was one of the standout stars of the tournament, with two goals and an assist including the only free-kick goal of the entire tournament.

Sampdoria are said to be unwilling to accept any offers of under 30 Million Euros, but ForzaItalianFootball adds that their interest in Bernadeschi could well see the two teams come to a mutual agreement that will allow both teams to get their targets.

Should Damsgaard be a priority signing for Juve this summer?

Patrick