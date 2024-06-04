Juventus have reportedly decided to sell Filip Kostic and Samuel Iling-Junior who may not have a place in Thiago Motta’s plans.

The Serbian winger joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2022 following his exploits at Eintracht Frankfurt.

He had led the German club towards Europa League glory and was named MVP of the tournament.

The 31-year-old had a decent first campaign in Turin, as he was able to hit double digits in terms of assists.

Nevertheless, his levels dropped this season, as he often struggled to make noticeable contributions in the attacking phase.

For his part, Iling-Junior signed for Juventus in 2020 and made a great impact with the Primavera and the Next Gen squads.

This earned the Englishman a promotion to the first team in October 2022. But this term, he was left starving for playing time.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, incoming manager Thiago Motta is unlikely to rely on either winger, as he finds them inapt to his style of play.

While the two players were vying for the left wingback role in Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 system, Motta will adopt either a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3 system.

Therefore, the Italo-Brazilian coach requires fullbacks in a four-man defense, and inverted wingers up front. On the other hand, Kostic and Iling-Junior aren’t accustomed to these roles.

The Bianconeri are reportedly willing to accept an offer worth 10 million euros for the experienced Serbian.

As for the English youngster, the club values him at around 20 million. He could have arguably commanded a larger figure based on his promise, but his contract will expire in 2025.