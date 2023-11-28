As is often the case, the scouts of Juventus and Milan end up monitoring the same youngsters, erupting never-ending market skirmishes between the two Serie A giants.

According to Sky Sport Germany via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri and the Rossoneri are both interested in 17-year-old Assan Ouedraogo.

The teenager is a central midfielder who rose through the ranks of Schalke, becoming a regular feature for the senior squad.

The youngster has thus far made 11 appearances in 2. Bundesliga (German football’s second tier), contributing with a goal and an assist.

As the source tells it, Milan were the first to take note of the player’s interesting characteristics and vast potential.

Nevertheless, Juventus are looking to overtake their rivals in the race and add Ouedraogo to the plethora of talents currently present in the club’s youth ranks between the Next Gen squad and the Primavera team.

The teenager is of Barkino Faso origin but was born in Germany in 2006. He currently represents the U18 German national team.

Ouedraogo essentially plays as a central midfielder, but he can also operate in a more advanced position, or even as a left winger.

The young man could be seeking greener pastures as Schalke have become a far cry from the club that was once a staple in the first flight. The Royal Blues are currently 16th in the second division.