Juventus are reportedly keen on signing Joshua Zirkzee as a striking partner for Dusan Vlahovic rather than a replacement.

The Dutchman has been one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign, spearheading Bologna’s charge towards a historic Champions League elimination.

Therefore, the 22-year-old has earned himself suitors both in Italy and abroad.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are leading the race for Zirkzee in Italy, with the track leading to Milan slowly fading.

However, meeting Bologna’s asking price remains a daunting task for the Old Lady. The Emilians are requesting at least 60 million euros, while his former club Bayern Munich have a 40% sell-on fee, as well as a 40-million buy-back clause.

But as the pink newspaper tells it, the Bianconeri will resort to their youth ranks to raise funds for the operation.

Cristiano Giuntuli and co would be looking to collect circa 30 million euros from Dean Huijsen amidst interest from Newcastle and Dortmund. Selling Matias Soulé to the Premier League would yield a similar figure.

Juve will also be looking to cash in on Samuel Iling-Junior who can add 15 million to the club’s coffers.

In this case, Juventus would be able to afford Zirkzee without having to sacrifice Vlahovic. On the contrary, the club would like to pair them in one formation.

Although Zirkzee has been playing as a centre-forward, he often drops back to help in the buildup. Therefore, he would be able to act as a second striker or even an attacking midfielder in a 4-2-3-1 formation that allows him to coexist with the Serbian bomber.

Finally, the source discusses competition from Arsenal who are also on the player’s trail. While meeting Bologna’s asking price wouldn’t be an issue for the Gunners, the report believes Juventus could have an ace in the sleeve in the shape of Thiago Motta.

If the Bianconeri replace Max Allegri with the 41-year-old, Zirkzee would be more inclined to move to Turin where he would reunite with his Bologna coach.