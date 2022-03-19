Juventus looking to poach executive from Serie A rival

Juventus could add Atalanta’s Giovanni Sartori to their management team at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri are having a tough campaign, and they will make some changes at the end of this season.

The club hopes it can add some fine players to Max Allegri’s group, but the non-playing aspect of the team could also change.

Following initial talks, Football Italia says the Bianconeri could add the Atalanta technical director, Sartori, to their team by the end of this season.

He has been at the Bergamo club for the last 8 years, and he has played a major role in their rise to become one of the stable Italian sides.

The report claims he is leaving because he had a huge falling out with the club’s manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, and they can no longer work together.

He is not the only football executive being targeted by the Bianconeri, with the report adding that Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is also on their shortlist.

Juve FC Says

The success Atalanta has achieved over the last few seasons has been huge and it shows Sartori has the pedigree to do a good job.

The Bianconeri is constantly looking for ways to achieve success as a club and it means changing things at every level.

Hopefully, Sartori will lead us to even more success if he joins.