In their attempts to bolster their youth ranks with some of the most promising talents in Italian football, Juventus are reportedly monitoring Cesena starlet Stiven Shpendi.

The 20-year-old is an Ancona native who represents Albania U21 on the international level.

Interestingly, Stiven has a twin brother, Cristian, who’s also an attacker who plies his trade at Cesena.

Nevertheless, it was Stiven who bagged the goals in Serie C last season. The Albanian bomber scored 12 goals and provided his teammates with three assists in 29 league appearances.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Marco Guidi, Juventus are closely monitoring the situation and could soon launch an onslaught to secure the services of Shpendi.

As the source explains, the youngster has strong physical attributes as well as a clinical touch. He can either feature as a centre forward or a second striker.

However, Guidi warns the Bianconeri of some stern competition for the player’s services. The journalist claims that a host of Serie A clubs are queuing up for the young striker.

Juve FC say

At the moment, Juventus are looking to enhance their first team in what could be a tough summer transfer market.

But it doesn’t hurt to strengthen the youth ranks as well when the right opportunity presents itself.

The club is increasingly relying on youngsters in the last couple of seasons. In fact, the situation would have been even bleaker if it wasn’t for the rise of several youngsters who tended to the Old Lady’s wounds.