Juventus looking to pounce in on Benfica teenager with expiring contract

Since launching the Juventus U-23 squad (currently known as Next Gen), Juventus have been hellbent on signing some of the best young talents in the sport.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the club has set its sights on Cher Ndour who currently plays for Benfica’s B team.

The 18-year-old was born in Brescia and joined the nearby Atalanta youth academy at a tender age.

In 2021, he made the switch to Benfica and won the UEFA Youth League last season. The Portuguese eliminated Juventus in the Semi Finals before beating Salzburg in the finale.

Nonetheless, his contract with the Portuguese giants is set to expire at the end of the season, opening the door for the Bianconeri to pounce on the opportunity, and sign him as a free agent.

The teenager mainly operates as a central midfielder, and he had previously revealed that his idol is none other than Juventus star Paul Pogba.

Therefore, the chance to link up with his role model could be an additional motive for Ndour to sign for the Old Lady next summer.

Juve FC say

The midfielder currently plays for Italy U-20, and the temptation of returning to his home country could push him towards Turin, where he’ll be able to sharpen his tools in one of the most developed facilities for youngsters in Europe.

Let’s hope that Pogba’s presence sway the tide in the Old Lady’s favor.