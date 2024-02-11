Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, hoping to secure a cut-price deal in the summer.

The Bianconeri have reinforced their midfield department by signing Carlos Alacaraz on loan in January, but the Argentine’s future remains in doubt, especially due to a hefty purchase option.

So according to Calciomercato, Juventus continue to follow other tracks, including the one that leads to Merino.

The 27-year-old is currently valued at 50 million euros. However, his contract with Sociedad will expire in June 2025.

Therefore, the Spaniard’s price tag will significantly drop in the summer, as his club could be looking to sell him to avoid losing his services for free a year later.

The report claims the Bianoneri will be looking to exploit the situation and negotiate favorable terms.

Merino is a youth product of Osasuna who also had spells at Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United between 2016 and 2018, before finding his niche at Sociedad.

The midfielder has now established himself as a stalwart at the Basque club. This season, he has thus far contributed with three goals and five assists across all competitions.

The source adds that the midfielder impressed during in both Champions League outings against Inter earlier in the campaign.

The Pamplona native has also become a regular feature for Spain. He has 19 caps and one international goal to his name since making his debut for La Roja in 2020.