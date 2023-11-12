Despite an uneventful summer transfer market, Juventus are currently leading the Serie A standings while awaiting Inter’s encounter against Frosinone on Sunday night.

Max Allegri’s men have been able to deliver positive results on the pitch, albeit in unspectacular fashion.

Nevertheless, the squad lacks depth in some departments, so club directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna could resort to the January window to enhance the ranks.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus will be looking to add an offensive winger and a central midfielder this winter.

On the flanks, the main candidate remains Domenico Berardi. The 29-year-old has been a target for the club for several years now.

The Italian had reportedly reached an agreement to join the Old Lady’s ranks last summer but Sassuolo blocked his passage to Turin.

On the other hand, the choices are wide open in the middle of the park. As the source tells it, Juventus are currently chasing four midfielders.

The list begins with Man City benchwarmer Kalvin Phillips who could leave on loan in January.

Then we have Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who lost his starting berth since the appointment of Ange Postecoglou.

Udinese youngster Lazar Samardzic also makes for an intriguing profile, while longtime transfer target Rodrigo De Paul could be willing to leave Atletico Madrid sooner rather than later.

Nevertheless, the source insists that respecting the budget and maintaining the current financial parameters remain the priorities for the management in their January plot.