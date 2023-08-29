Last Sunday, Paul Pogba made his first appearance of the season, coming in as a second-half substitute against Bologna.

After another long hiatus, the expectations were fairly mild, but the Frenchman managed to showcase flashes of brilliance.

It was his through ball to Samuel Iling-Junior that instigated the equalizer that prevented a defeat, sparing the Old Lady the blushes.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri will be looking to rely upon the Frenchman’s services this season as opposed to the previous campaign which he largely spent on the treatment table.

In this sense, Pogba can present himself as a new signing for Juventus who desperately need some flair in the middle of the park.

However, the source believes that a transfer to the Saudi Pro League remains on the cards.

The emerging Gulf nation has already lured a plethora of top stars to the Middle East, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar.

As the pink newspaper explains, Juventus would like to keep Pogba for next season, but would hardly resist a mega offer.

While the European transfer will shut its doors by the end of the week, Saudi Pro League clubs can take advantage of extra weeks to finalize their business.

Pogba cemented himself as one of the best young midfielders in the sport during his original stint at Juventus between 2012 and 2016.

Following an underwhelming period at Manchester United, the 30-year-old returned to Turin as a free agent last summer. He’s now hoping to overcome his physical issues and repay the club for the faith shown in him.