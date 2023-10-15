While Juventus had a lukewarm summer transfer market, club directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna have been primarily focusing on resolving internal matters.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri aim to extend the contracts of six stars before the end of 2023.

The glamorous list features attacking duo Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa, defensive stalwarts Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti, midfield protagonist Manuel Locatelli and even benchwarmer Daniele Rugani.

The source cites two reasons behind the management’s maneuver.

The first reason is purely financial. As the report explains, Juventus are looking to reduce their wage bill, possibly by spreading the players’ salaries over additional years.

Moreover, these contract renewals would reduce the amortization of some of their stars, including Vlahovic and Chiesa, also by spreading the costs over additional years.

The second reason behind this strategy is a morale one, as the club would like to tie these players to long-term contracts and make them feel increasingly involved in the project.

Juve FC say

In recent weeks, we reported that Gatti could be on the cusp of signing a new contract. However, finding agreements with Chiesa and Vlahovic could prove to be more complex affairs, as we’re talking about two coveted stars who have suitors all over Europe.

Nevertheless, renewing Chiesa’s contract should be the priority at the moment as his deal only runs until 2025. Thus, the club risks losing his services for a relatively low fee in the summer or as a free agent in the following year.