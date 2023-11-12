At the end of the season, Alex Sandro will put an end to a nine-year collaboration with Juventus.

Many feel that the Brazilian’s departure is overdue as his levels have been on the decline in the last three years or so.

Last season, the 32-year-old triggered an automatic renewal clause to extend his stay at Continassa.

Nevertheless, the left-back’s contract will leave the club once his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri have a replacement in mind for the Brazilian veteran.

As the source tells it, Juventus have identified Lloyd Kelly as the right profile to replace Alex Sandro starting next season.

The Englishman currently plies his trade at Bournemouth. But similar to Sandro, he will be a free agent in June.

The 25-year-old is a left-footed player who would be a natural fit on the left side of Max Allegri’s three-man defense – a role that Sandro struggled to occupy.

Moreover, the English defender can cover either as a centre-back or a left-back in a four-man backline.

Kelly started his career in the youth academy of Bristol City. He joined the Cherries in 2019 and has been an integral member of the squad.

This season, he made eight appearances in the Premier League and one in the Carabao Cup.