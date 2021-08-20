Juventus looking to replace Rugani with this free agent

Daniele Rugani has been linked with a transfer away from Juventus this summer with a move away more guaranteed to give him playing time.

The defender was at Rennes and Cagliari for the first and second half of last season on loan.

He has returned to Juventus and would be the fourth choice defender in the Allianz Stadium if he remains at the club.

However, several clubs want to sign him and the latest to be linked is Napoli.

The Neapolitans believe he can offer them value at the back in this campaign and they could move for him in this transfer window.

Juventus might not object to selling Rugani or sending him out on loan and they have identified one player that they can bring in as his replacement.

The Bianconeri will bring in Nikola Maksimovic, according to Calciomercato.

The Serbian has just been released by Napoli and he is one of the finest free agents available at the moment.

The report claims that Genoa has made him an offer, but the 29-year-old could wait and accept one from Juventus.

As a fourth choice centre-back, Rugani will hardly play and Juve will prefer a much older option for that role, which makes signing Maksimovic sensible.