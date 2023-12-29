Although Inter have been in pole position for quite some time, Juventus are planning to overtake them in the race for Tiago Djalo.

The 23-year-old has been sharpening his tools at Lille since 2019, cementing himself as one the finest young defenders in Ligue 1.

The Nerazzurri were even looking to sign him last summer as a replacement for Milan Skriniar. However, an ACL injury sustained in March derailed their plans.

Nevertheless, many believe that Djalo is already betrothed to Inter. The Portuguese’s contract with Lille will expire at the end of the season, so he’ll be able to join Simone Inzaghi’s ranks on a free transfer this summer.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are still hoping to stun their arch-rivals by securing a transfer in January.

However, Juventus know this won’t be easy to achieve. They will have to agree on a transfer fee with Lille and understand if the defender is willing to change his mind and land in Turin instead of Milano.

But despite the complexity of the operation, Juve could be encouraged by Gleison Bremer’s signing in 2022.

The Brazilian was also destined to join Inter who had a deal in place for several months. But at the end of the day, the Nerazzurri couldn’t assemble the necessary funds in time, allowing Juventus to overtake them at the eleventh hour.

Thus, the pink newspaper suggests that the Bianconeri still have a hope of succeeding as long as Djalo hasn’t yet signed for Inter.