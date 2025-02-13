Juventus are reportedly ready to offer their defender Federico Gatti a new and improved contract worthy of his influential displays.

The 26-year-old started his campaign by donning the captain’s armband on six different occasions. However, Thiago Motta then opted for other choices, and the defender centre-back was even excluded from the starting lineup in October in favour of Danilo.

As IlBianconero notes, Gatti has well and truly returned to his manager’s good graces, as portrayed by the extended hug at the end of the Champions League contest against PSV Eindhoven.

The former Frosinone man was one of the best performers on the pitch in the first leg of the UCL play-off round which ended in a 2-1 win over the Dutch champions. Not only did he win the duel against Luuk De Jong, but he was also influential at the other end of the pitch. After all, it was his tenacious charge that set up the opener for Weston McKenie.

So according to TuttoMercatoWeb, Gatti’s solid displays haven’t gone unnoticed, as Juventus is looking to reward him with a new contract that includes a pay rise.

The Rivoli native last signed a renewal in October 2023, and it also included a significant salary adjustment, raising his yearly wages to 1.5 million euros. His current deal is valid until the summer of 2028.

But as TMW explains, Gatti is now expected to pen a new contract that will push back the deadline to June 2029. Moreover, his new salary is expected to be in the region of 2 million euros.

This is an exceptional achievement for a player who used to play his trade in Serie D a few years back while having to support himself by working as a bricklayer.

The Italian had his big breakthrough in the 2021/22 campaign when he was named the MVP of the Serie B campaign while delivering the goods for Frosinone. This earned him a transfer to Juventus in January 2022, but he only joined Max Allegri’s ranks in the following summer.