Juventus looking to satisfy Ronaldo by signing this Real Madrid man

Reports in Spain via Calciomercato.it says that Juventus will look to sign Real Madrid’s Marcelo next month to satisfy Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo and Marcelo had a great relationship when he was still a player of Los Blancos.

He left Marcelo at Madrid for Juve in 2018, and the Brazilian has become surplus to requirements at the Spanish side.

The report says that Real Madrid has informed Marcelo that he can find a new team because he is no longer required at the club.

The Spanish side is keen to get him off their books and they are ready to sanction a January loan move with a view to making the move permanent in the future.

Ronaldo and Marcelo formed a very productive partnership on the right side of Madrid for years and the Portuguese star has been looking to play alongside the Brazilian again.

At Juventus, he has Alex Sandro supporting him from the back, but he would probably prefer that to be Marcelo.

In Italy, the Bianconeri aren’t the only team looking for Marcelo with the report also claiming that Inter Milan is interested in signing him.

Whichever team finally lands him, he would cost them around 10-12m euros.