Kessie Pogba
Transfer News

Juventus looking to seal World Cup winner’s signature inside six weeks

March 18, 2022 - 11:02 pm

Juventus are claimed to be closing in a deal to sign Paul Pogba on a free transfer from Manchester United, with claims that we hope to have this wrapped up inside six weeks.

It could be an embarrassing series of events if we manage to pull this off, landing him for a compensation fee before he was given the chance to breakthrough into the first-team at Old Trafford, before being sold back to them for a then-World record fee, and we now look set to re-sign him for nothing again when he should be in his prime.

The 29 year-old will not deem his time in Manchester a success, having failed to win a single Premier League or Champions League title in that time, having won Serie A in each season he spent in Italy previously, and there is little doubt that he will relish the return to Turin, where he will likely show his true ability once more.

This would be a huge deal if we could make it happen, and the timing would be just as important to give the fans something positive to believe in after our devastating Champions League exit, and I just pray that we can get this over the line, and bolster a problem area of our team.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

ramsey

‘I’m itching’ – Juventus loanee frustrated with his lack of playing time

March 18, 2022
allegri

Will Allegri be fired like Pirlo for the same results?

March 18, 2022
rabiot

These four Juventus stars could leave the club this summer

March 18, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.