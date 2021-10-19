dembele
Transfer News

Juventus looking to secure a free transfer for Barcelona star

October 19, 2021 - 10:45 am

Ousmane Dembele looks set to leave Barcelona at the end of this season as it appears increasingly likely that he will not sign a new contract at the Spanish club.

The French attacker has been a long-term target of the Bianconeri and they are now closing in on a move for him.

Calciomercato reports that Barca is looking to sell him in the January transfer window and they have offered him to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

However, Juventus isn’t interested in signing him for a fee when the transfer window reopens in the new year.

The Bianconeri are instead planning to agree with him over a free transfer when he can negotiate with other clubs in January.

Dembele is one of Europe’s exciting players, but injuries have plagued him since he moved to Barcelona in 2017 as a replacement for Neymar.

The Frenchman has also had issues with his discipline, but the World Cup winner is a top talent and he is still just 24.

He could spend his peak years at Juve if they can convince him to join them amidst interest from other clubs in Europe.

The Bianconeri have gambled on the injury-prone Aaron Ramsey and the Welshman hasn’t repaid the faith shown in him.

