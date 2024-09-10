Juventus are reportedly working on locking down Diego Ripani, a teenage midfielder likened to Marco Verratti.

The San Benedetto native is an 18-year-old deep-lying playmaker who started his career at Pescara, which partially explains the link to the former Paris Saint-Germain star.

The Bianconeri poached the teenager in 2021, and immediately placed him in the U17 squad, although he was still 15 at the time.

Ripani has been sharpening his weapons with the Juventus Primavera side since 2022. Has already made three appearances as a starter for Francesco Magnanelli’s side this season.

Nevertheless, the midfielder could earn a promotion to the Next Gen squad in the coming months, thus reuniting with his former coach Paolo Montero.

Ripani is thus considered one of the most promising talents in a talent-stacked youth sector.

So according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus are keen to armor the former Pescara player with a new contract.

The midfielder’s current deal will expire at the end of the season, which could open the door for suitors to poach his services.

The Turin-based newspaper expects Juventus to finalize the extension by the end of the month, putting the player’s signature on a new deal valid until June 2027 with an option for another year.

Ripani has also been leaving his mark on the international level. He has already earned eight caps for Italy U21, scoring a single goal in the process.