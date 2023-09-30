Juventus is contemplating the possibility of offloading Samuel Iling Jr. during the January transfer window to secure funds for the pursuit of Domenico Berardi, reports IlBianconero.

Iling Jr has found limited opportunities on the field at Juventus and has garnered interest from Premier League clubs. He is also being considered as a potential candidate to create space for Berardi, a player Juventus has been pursuing throughout the summer.

Nonetheless, Sassuolo is unlikely to entertain the idea of parting with Berardi in January, particularly given their historical reluctance to engage in significant winter transfer activity.

Consequently, Juventus will need to generate revenue through other player sales before making a move for Berardi, and they are exploring the possibility of transferring Iling Jr to a Premier League club for this purpose.

Juve FC Says

The potential sale of Iling Jr carries a degree of risk for Juventus. He is a highly talented young player with significant potential. However, he is still in the developmental stages of his career and requires more playing time to progress.

Should Juventus manage to secure a substantial transfer fee for Iling Jr., it could provide a valuable source of funding for the acquisition of Berardi. Nevertheless, Juventus must exercise caution not to undervalue him, as he holds the potential to become a prominent player in the future.