Juventus looking to sign Manchester City ace on loan

Juventus has been linked with a move for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus as they rebuild their team under Max Allegri.

The Brazilian could be allowed to leave City this season as they attempt to raise funds to sign a top striker like Harry Kane or Erling Haaland.

Juventus needs a new striker and they have been linked with moves for several attackers ahead of the new campaign.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Football Italia says Allegri is targeting a new frontman, but that would depend on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese attacker has a year left on his current deal in Turin and there have been reports that he would leave the club.

His departure would save Juve a lot of money and that can only help them with their transfer kitty.

The report says there are several strikers who are on their radar, but they will likely sign Jesus on loan for a season with an obligation to buy.

City will accept this agreement and Juve can spread the payment of the transfer fee over a few seasons.

Jesus has not peaked as expected at the home of the English champions, but he might find Serie A easier to score goals if he joins Juve.