Michele Di Gregorio is the Monza player whom Juventus seems most keen to sign, as he continues to shine for his current club.

The goalkeeper is considered the next first-choice goalkeeper at the Allianz Stadium, and several reports claim Juventus has already informed Monza of their intentions.

However, he is not the only player at the Brianza club that Juventus is interested in, and they could sign two players from Monza in the summer.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims that Juventus is also serious about their interest in Andrea Colpani and is prepared to add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri have already held talks with Monza about him as well and will make a move if they can afford both deals at the same time.

Juve FC Says

Colpani has been one of the finest midfielders in the league, and we have tracked him since last season.

At 24, he is the perfect profile we need and will get the chance to develop even further on our books within the next few campaigns.

However, he might be more expensive than Di Gregorio, which will make signing both players in the same transfer window very difficult.

In the next few games, we will watch both players and our other targets before deciding who to add to our squad.