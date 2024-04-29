Juventus have reportedly identified Mason Greenwood as the right profile to help the team transition to a 4-3-3 formation next season.

The Bianconeri are looking to ring the changes in the summer. This should include the arrival of a new manager with a more proactive approach which would see the club stray away from Max Allegri’s rigid 3-5-2 system.

Bologna coach Thiago Motta has surfaced as the favorite for the role. The Italo-Brazilian currently adopts shades of a 4-3-3 system.

But in addition to the technical staff, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli must also complement the changes by providing the new manager with the right personnel to interpret his ideas.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus are keen to sign Mason Greenwood as he would be the perfect addition on the wings.

The Englishman rose through the ranks at Manchester United and was deemed to be one of the club’s most prized assets.

However, legal and personal issues interrupted his career, leaving him on the sidelines for 18 months.

But luckily for the 22-year-old, he managed to put his life and career back in order, and has been impressing while on loan at Getafe. The winger has thus far produced 10 goals and six assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

As the source tells it, the Red Devils have no intention to keep Greenwood at Old Trafford next season.

The player’s contract with United will expire in June 2025, therefore, Juventus will be looking to pounce on the situation and secure his services on a cut price.