Juventus looking to take advantage of Man Utd’s hesitancy

Juventus are interested in hijacking Manchester United’s move for FC Porto’s left-back, Alex Telles, The Transfer Window podcast claims.

The defender has entered the final year of his current deal with the Portuguese side and Manchester United has been looking to sign him as an experienced cover for Luke Shaw.

The Red Devils are hesitant in meeting the Portuguese side’s asking price for the experienced Brazilian.

The podcast via The Daily Record claims that Manchester United has made an offer for his signature, but it hasn’t met Porto’s asking price and it has angered the player who has threatened to run down his deal at the club.

Juventus have lost Alex Sandro to injury and they are now in the market for a new left-back which makes Telles of interest to them.

Andrea Pirlo has made a fine start to his time as Juventus’ manager and the former midfielder will be hoping to ensure all the positions in his team are adequately covered.

The Portuguese side wants the highest fee that they can get from his sale and they are looking to build an auction.

It remains unclear how far Juve will be willing to go to try to beat Manchester United to his signature.