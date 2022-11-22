Juventus looking to tie down Locatelli with improved contract

Since making the switch from Sassuolo to Juventus, Manuel Locatelli has immediately established himself as an integral member in Max Allegri’s group.

This campaign, the 24-year-old has taken his game up a notch, cementing himself as a reliable defensive midfielder who shields the backline and helps his team in launching attacks.

The Euro 2020 winner is currently in the midst of a two-year loan stint, but his buyout clause will be triggered either automatically or willingly by the Bianconeri.

The Italian’s transfer should cost the club 25 million euros in addition to 12.5 millions as bonuses. Obviously a part of the fee had already been paid as loan costs.

But according to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Juventus are planning for their next move after signing Locatelli permanently.

The source believes that the management is already working to offer the midfielder a long term contract with improved terms.

The Milan youth product currently earns 3 million euros per season, which is a low figure compared to some of this other teammates. Ironically, his main competitor for a starting role, Leandro Paredes, collects more than double despite making little contribution during his first months in Turin.

The report expects Juventus to tie down Locatelli with a contract until 2027, and that his agent Stefano Castelnuovo is in constant talks with management.