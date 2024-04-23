Juventus are reportedly working on extending the contract of Daniele Rugani until the summer of 2027.

The 29-year-old has been at the club since 2015, but has often been utilized as a backup defender. This season has been more of the same, but he’ll have the chance to prove his worth this evening at the Stadio Olimpico against Lazio in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

As Calciomercato tells it, Rugani can be deemed as Max Allegri’s ultimate lucky charm, as the team boasts a higher winning percentage with him in the lineup.

The Italian has thus far made 16 appearances this term between the league and the cup, registering 11 wins, 3 draws and 2 defeats. Thus, his average point/match rating stands at 2.25.

Rugani is currently running on an expiring contract, but the source reveals Juventus are looking to extend his deal until 2027.

The former Empoli man currently collects 2.8 million euros as yearly net wages in addition to bonuses.

But in order to remain at Continassa he would have to accept a significant pay cut which he’s apparently willing to take.

The Bianconeri management has been working on reducing the wage bill over the last few years after reaching an all-time height during the infamous reign of former sporting director Fabio Paratici.