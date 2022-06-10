Juventus are claimed to be hoping that they can agree a deal with Angel Di Maria which will mean that he signs a two-year deal, one which he will not complete.

The Old Lady have tabled a two-year deal for the Argentine forward, a deal which will see the pair gain a tax advantage, whilst the player is said to be in want of just 12 months on his contract.

Juve are now claimed in La Gazzetta to be willing to agree a deal which whilst on paper he will join until 2024, they will agree to release him after 13 months in order for his term to have covered two fiscal years.

This loophole seems completely above board, but we still need to fend off the advances of other clubs, as he doesn’t seem fully convinced on Turin as of yet.

It could well be that this is the player’s last playing contract before he hangs up his boots, and we would be honoured to have him at Juve.

He could well change his mind in a year and decide to stay for the second year, but it doesn’t seem that we are all that close to his signature at present.

Patrick