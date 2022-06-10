Di Maria
Transfer News

Juventus looking to use loophole to land South America star

June 10, 2022 - 10:02 pm

Juventus are claimed to be hoping that they can agree a deal with Angel Di Maria which will mean that he signs a two-year deal, one which he will not complete.

The Old Lady have tabled a two-year deal for the Argentine forward, a deal which will see the pair gain a tax advantage, whilst the player is said to be in want of just 12 months on his contract.

Juve are now claimed in La Gazzetta to be willing to agree a deal which whilst on paper he will join until 2024, they will agree to release him after 13 months in order for his term to have covered two fiscal years.

This loophole seems completely above board, but we still need to fend off the advances of other clubs, as he doesn’t seem fully convinced on Turin as of yet.

It could well be that this is the player’s last playing contract before he hangs up his boots, and we would be honoured to have him at Juve.

He could well change his mind in a year and decide to stay for the second year, but it doesn’t seem that we are all that close to his signature at present.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Pogba

Zidane could spoil Juventus’ plans of signing World Cup winner

June 10, 2022
Mudryk

Report – Juventus ready to move for 21-year-old Ukrainian

June 10, 2022
Soler

Juventus gets a boost as Barcelona drops out of the race for midfielder

June 10, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.