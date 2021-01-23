Juventus looking to ward off the competition with a new contract for their youngster

After being overlooked in the past, the U-23 side is beginning to flock Juve’s senior squad with up and coming young stars.

Although Gianluca Frabotta was the first to make the splash with a start against Sampdoria in the opening fixture of the season, the likes of Manolo Portanova and Hamza Rafia have also featured in Andrea Pirlo’s lineup.

Nonetheless, Rade Dragusin has recently risen to become the Bianconeri’s hottest young prospect, earning himself more and more attention with every appearance that he makes, especially after starting the Coppa Italia round 16 encounter against Genoa.

Whilst the Juventus supporters were thrilled to see an 18-year-old prospect making his way to the senior squad, this sudden rise has attracted some unwanted attention, with the likes of Red Bull Leipzig, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United all trying to take the Romanian away from Turin.

However, Fabio Paratici and company are aware of the situation, and according to Calciomercato.com, the sporting director is set to have discussions with the player’s entourage in the view of renewing his contract which expires at the end of the current campaign.

The report believes that the Old Lady directors feel confident in their chances of reaching an agreement with the young defender, and therefore ward off the interest of all other suitors.

Whilst Paratici will be involved in the negotiations, Pirlo will also have a role to play in convincing Dragusin to stay at the club, and the coach is expected to hand the youngster another chance to play in the upcoming week.

After their Serie A encounter against Bologna this Sunday, Juventus will play Spal on Wednesday in the quarter finals of the Coppa Italia, which seems like a perfect opportunity to hand the young center back another starting berth.