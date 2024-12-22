Juventus will have to do without their captain Danilo in Sunday’s encounter against Monza due to a slight injury.

When the Bianconeri announced their traveling squad to Brianza on Saturday, the 33-year-old was on the list. However, his inclusion came with a postscript.

“Danilo, who is among those called up for the game against Monza, did not travel with the team due to a slight sprain in his left ankle, which will be assessed tomorrow morning [Sunday] to confirm or rule out his availability for the match,” stated the club yesterday.

But according to IlBianconero, Danilo failed to shake off this knock in time, so he’ll remain in Turin as the medical staff refused to give him the all clear.

Nevertheless, this shouldn’t be a reason a ring any alarm bells, as the source is optimistic about a swift recovery.

The former Real Madrid and Man City defender is expected to resume training in a matter of days, so he should be available for selection ahead of next Sunday’s showdown against Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium.

That being said, the captain’s absence will leave Thiago Motta with a completely ravaged backline. After all, Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal will remain absent until the end of the season with ACL tears. Moreover, Jonas Rouhi is out of action with a small physical problem, while Andrea Cambiaso has only just returned to the squad, and might not be fit enough to start.

So while Danilo has been covering at left-back in recent contests, his absence could force Motta to once again rely on Weston McKennie in an uncoventional positions due to the lack options. The American is thus the favorite to start on the left side of the backline, adding it a host of roles he performed during his time at Juventus.