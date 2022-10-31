These days, even when Juventus emerge victorious on an away fixture, they often return to Turin with an extended injury list.

Following the win in Lecce, there were concerns regarding the conditions of several players, and it now appears that Weston McKennie has already played his last match for the club in 2022.

The American left the pitch after a disappointing first half, leaving his place for Nicolò Fagioli.

While it seemed to be a tactical substitution at hindsight, with the Italian proving to be the author of the winner, it now appears that the Texan’s evening ended immaturely due to a knock.

According to Calcimercato, McKennie sustained an injury in the rectus femoris which should keep him out for the next couple of weeks.

Thus, the 24-year-old is ought to miss the club’s four remaining fixtures prior to the World Cup break.

The Bianconeri will host PSG in their final Champions League group stage fixture, before taking on Inter, Hellas Verona and Lazio in three successive Serie A fixtures.

McKennie will be hoping to shake off the knock before joining the American camp which will take part in Qatar 2022.

The former Schalke man had his ups and downs this season, but he has been a regular starter in Max Allegri’s lineup while some of his teammates were out with various injuries.