Juventus have been dealt with a new blow as they’ll have to do without Arkadiusz Milik for several months.

The Poland international picked up a knee injury in June which forced him out of Euro 2024. He has been out of action ever since.

While the 30-year-old was seemingly on his way back to the pitch, he was still feeling pain which forced him to go under the knife in recent days to repair the damage.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via juventusnews24, the Bianconeri will have to do without Milik for around three months.

Therefore, Juventus will be hoping to have him at Thiago Motta’s disposal at the start of the year.

So in the meantime, Dusan Vlahovic remains the only genuine striker in the first team, a situation that is certainly giving the technical staff a major headache, especially amidst the packed schedule.

The Serbian has thus far started every match across all competitions this season, while the likes of Timothy Weah and Nico Gonzalez were given cameos upfront, although they remain wingers by trade.

Juventus also returned to Turin with a major worry as Gleison Bremer may have suffered an ACL injury during the Champions League victory over RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

The club and the supporters are anxiously awaiting the latest updates regarding the Brazilian’s condition.