Juventus lose Milik to injury after recovering Vlahovic

January 29, 2023 - 9:45 pm

Injuries have been a constant for Juventus this season and the Bianconeri have been struggling to maintain a fully-fit squad for much of the term.

A few days ago, fans celebrated the news that Paul Pogba and Dusan Vlahovic have returned to full training and were named in the squad for the match against Monza.

Vlahovic had been injured since November and Arkadiusz Milik and Moise Kean have been helping in attack in his absence.

However, the Serbian is still the club’s main attacker and fans will want him to return to the field as soon as possible.

He entered the game against Monza in the second half, but Juve lost Milik later in the game through injury, even though the Polish striker had also entered the match as a substitute.

A report on Calciomercato reveals he had a discomfort in his left thigh and the Bianconeri will pray it is not serious.

Juve FC Says

Injuries have plagued our key men this season and it is one of the reasons we have struggled.

Milik has been a fine contributor to our campaign and we hope the injury he has suffered is not serious and he will not be on the sidelines for long.

