Juventus lose one of their top players to injury again

May 13, 2023 - 11:00 am

Leonardo Bonucci has suffered yet another injury after being subbed off when Juventus faced Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

The defender has struggled with injuries for much of this season as the Bianconeri try its best to get him into shape, but he has now suffered a new one.

Football Italia reveals he suffered a thigh problem in the game against the Spanish side, which prompted Max Allegri to replace him with Federico Gatti, who scored Juve’s equaliser.

Juve will now hope Bonucci recovers in time to still play a part in their league and Europa League campaigns this season.

Bonucci has suffered from many injury problems this term; we must see this as a warning sign from his body and begin searching for a replacement.

The defender is a key player for us, but he is not getting any younger and we surely should not offer him a new contract.

His current deal expires next season and we should have secured a long-term replacement before he even gets to that point.

For now, other centre-backs at the club must step up to replace him and Gatti has showed improved form in the last few weeks.

3 Comments

    Reply JohnG May 13, 2023 at 11:23 am

    Bonucci, a key player for Juve? When?? 2017?

    He is done and has been done. He should have stayed at Milan.

    Reply Joeke May 13, 2023 at 11:31 am

    Please retire…. He’s becoming a joke…

    Reply Ashfaque1329 May 13, 2023 at 1:00 pm

    riding on the broad, loyal,, classy shoulders of Barzagli and Chiellini..he was never good enough for a 4 man defence…he can thank Conte for giving him a role in a 3 man defence where he could get away with his defensive mistakes…his 1 year in Milan exposed him…also, with Chiellini, De Ligt and Bremer , he always looked the second best and easily our defesive weakling along with Sandro and MDS…he should retire

