Juventus lose one of their top players to injury again

Leonardo Bonucci has suffered yet another injury after being subbed off when Juventus faced Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

The defender has struggled with injuries for much of this season as the Bianconeri try its best to get him into shape, but he has now suffered a new one.

Football Italia reveals he suffered a thigh problem in the game against the Spanish side, which prompted Max Allegri to replace him with Federico Gatti, who scored Juve’s equaliser.

Juve will now hope Bonucci recovers in time to still play a part in their league and Europa League campaigns this season.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has suffered from many injury problems this term; we must see this as a warning sign from his body and begin searching for a replacement.

The defender is a key player for us, but he is not getting any younger and we surely should not offer him a new contract.

His current deal expires next season and we should have secured a long-term replacement before he even gets to that point.

For now, other centre-backs at the club must step up to replace him and Gatti has showed improved form in the last few weeks.