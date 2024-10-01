Juventus has named their squad for the Champions League match against RB Leipzig, and the Bianconeri will be without two players.

The men in black and white have been in fantastic form this season and are unbeaten in all competitions.

Thiago Motta has his favourites, but he has also rotated his squad significantly so far, and the former midfielder will be looking to ensure that his team does not lose in Germany.

He has a fully fit squad, aside from two players ahead of the clash. A report from Football Italia indicates that Juve has left Timothy Weah behind due to injury.

Weah joins Vasilije Adzic in Turin, who is also dealing with a physical issue. Despite these absences, the Bianconeri still have a strong team to field in Germany.

Leipzig is one of the top clubs in Germany and has consistently competed in the Champions League over the last few seasons.

Juve FC Says

Weah and Adzic’s absences are not big enough to be an excuse if we fail to do well in Germany.

Having passed the Napoli test in Serie A, this fixture will be another very difficult match to play and we will win if we respect our opponents and play at our best.