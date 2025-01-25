Napoli demonstrated their title credentials with a spirited comeback to end Juventus’ unbeaten run in Naples this evening.

Juve started brightly, with Kenan Yildiz creating an excellent opportunity for himself, but Alex Meret produced an outstanding save to deny the youngster.

Napoli took that as a wake-up call and began to exert pressure, with both teams searching for the opening goal. Matteo Politano came close next, hitting the post with a chance he should have converted.

The match lived up to expectations, with both sides attacking with intent. However, it was Juventus who broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute, as Randal Kolo Muani scored with his first shot on target—a perfect way for the Bianconeri to head into half-time.

Napoli emerged for the second half with renewed determination, and Politano again troubled the Juventus defence early on. The visitors’ resistance was tested further when Michele di Gregorio made a heroic goal-line save to preserve Juve’s lead.

However, the pressure finally told seven minutes later, as Frank Anguissa equalised for Napoli following poor defending by Weston McKennie.

The momentum stayed firmly with Napoli, who continued to dominate the game. Their efforts were rewarded when Romelu Lukaku converted from the penalty spot after Manuel Locatelli committed a foul in the box. Locatelli was immediately substituted, but Juventus struggled to find a way back into the match.

Napoli maintained control until the final whistle, securing a crucial victory and ending Juve’s unbeaten Serie A streak.