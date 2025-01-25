Napoli demonstrated their title credentials with a spirited comeback to end Juventus’ unbeaten run in Naples this evening.
Juve started brightly, with Kenan Yildiz creating an excellent opportunity for himself, but Alex Meret produced an outstanding save to deny the youngster.
Napoli took that as a wake-up call and began to exert pressure, with both teams searching for the opening goal. Matteo Politano came close next, hitting the post with a chance he should have converted.
The match lived up to expectations, with both sides attacking with intent. However, it was Juventus who broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute, as Randal Kolo Muani scored with his first shot on target—a perfect way for the Bianconeri to head into half-time.
Napoli emerged for the second half with renewed determination, and Politano again troubled the Juventus defence early on. The visitors’ resistance was tested further when Michele di Gregorio made a heroic goal-line save to preserve Juve’s lead.
However, the pressure finally told seven minutes later, as Frank Anguissa equalised for Napoli following poor defending by Weston McKennie.
The momentum stayed firmly with Napoli, who continued to dominate the game. Their efforts were rewarded when Romelu Lukaku converted from the penalty spot after Manuel Locatelli committed a foul in the box. Locatelli was immediately substituted, but Juventus struggled to find a way back into the match.
Napoli maintained control until the final whistle, securing a crucial victory and ending Juve’s unbeaten Serie A streak.
2 Comments
Motta BIG LOL. Totally owned by Conte. Now, I hope Juve will be lose streaks so this clown Motta will realize that he MUST, MUST encourage his players to beat their marker. Otherwise, he’s just an Allegri in disguise with totally USELESS side pass, back pass… Coward F***!!!!!!
What r u talking about? Motta should be fired immediately, what a coward. His faced turned pale after the second goal, hopeless. He just wanted the game to be finished ASAP.
1. Cambiasso made many unforced errors and one caused the first goal. He was almost the worst player in every game after came back. No threat to the opponent but made many deadly errors.
2. Why replaced Yildiz instead of Nico?Nico was invisible in the whole game and Yildiz is the major threat to Napoli. Why not play Conceicao from the start?
3. Koop often appeared in front of defenders, which is a totally wrong tactic by the coach.
4. Savona is serie b level and should never get a chance. DV9 is a rubbish player and very selfish. He asked Koop to press the goalie instead of himself. He only played 5 minutes while Koop ran the longest distance of the team.
5. The first half might be the best performance of the season but the second half was the worst. Why parking bus from the start of the second half? It’s all Motta’s fault. Only BBC has the capability to hold the one goal lead. After 6 months, Motta still hasn’t understood it.
6. Napoli had 4 of the top 5 longest distance players. Juventus players were lazy and mentally sick. The whole team had no desire to score after goal behind, same as the pale face Motta. Players under a coward r a bunch of cowards.
7. Napoli r not a strong team at all. Conte made the difference. They r passionate, mentally strong and extremely thirsty to win every ball. They r a team.
I can understand why Motta’s face turned pale. He was scared knowing he screwed up everything. He might not have any chance to coach a top club anymore.