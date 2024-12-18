Timothy Weah sustained an injury during Juventus’ commanding 4-0 victory over Cagliari, sidelining the American winger for the immediate future. While it was a stellar performance for most of the team, capped off by an emphatic clean sheet and a flurry of goals, the news of Weah’s injury dampened what was otherwise a near-perfect day for the Bianconeri and their fans.

The 4-0 result marked a rare moment of dominance for Juve in recent weeks, making the win even more satisfying for the supporters. However, the excitement was tempered when it was revealed that Weah had picked up an injury during the match. Before being sidelined, he had played an important role in ensuring the team’s success on the night.

According to a report from Il Bianconero, Weah underwent medical tests at the club’s facility, which confirmed that he had suffered a low-grade lesion of the biceps femoris in his right thigh. While the injury is not severe, it will require him to rest and follow an individualised rehabilitation program. His progress will be closely monitored before he is deemed fit to return to action.

Weah has quickly established himself as a vital member of the Juventus squad, making this injury a setback for both the player and the team. Losing him at a time when the Bianconeri are striving for consistency is undoubtedly a blow. However, Juventus boasts depth in their squad, and the remaining players will need to step up to ensure the team can maintain their winning momentum during his absence.

With careful management of Weah’s recovery, Juventus will hope to have him back on the pitch soon, as his pace and versatility have become an integral part of their game plan this season.